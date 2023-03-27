The Dallas Mavericks, Christian Wood included, face off versus the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wood totaled nine points in his most recent game, which ended in a 110-104 loss versus the Hornets.

Now let's examine Wood's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Christian Wood Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.1 15.5 Rebounds 7.5 7.6 6.3 Assists 2.5 1.8 2.6 PRA 26.5 26.5 24.4 PR 24.5 24.7 21.8 3PM 1.5 1.6 0.9



Christian Wood Insights vs. the Pacers

Wood is responsible for attempting 11.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.8 per game.

He's made 1.6 threes per game, or 8.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Wood's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 104.6 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 99.6 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

The Pacers are the 27th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 118.6 points per game.

Conceding 45.3 rebounds per contest, the Pacers are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

The Pacers are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.3 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pacers have given up 12.4 makes per game, 16th in the league.

Christian Wood vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 18 12 6 1 0 0 0

