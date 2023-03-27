Jalen Green and his Houston Rockets teammates take on the New York Knicks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 108-91 loss to the Cavaliers (his last game) Green put up 30 points and four assists.

Below, we dig into Green's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 22.1 24.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 3.8 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.6 PRA 28.5 29.5 31.5 PR 25.5 25.9 27.9 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.5



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 18.6% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 22.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Green's opponents, the Knicks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 102.9 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Knicks are 13th in the NBA, giving up 112.8 points per contest.

On the glass, the Knicks have allowed 42.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them ninth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Knicks have allowed 24.9 per game, 11th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks have given up 12.9 makes per contest, 24th in the NBA.

Jalen Green vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2022 35 16 3 3 3 0 0

