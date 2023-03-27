Kevin Porter Jr. and his Houston Rockets teammates hit the court versus the New York Knicks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 108-91 loss to the Cavaliers, Porter had six points and four assists.

In this article we will break down Porter's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Kevin Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.4 16.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 6.0 Assists 5.5 5.9 6.6 PRA 28.5 29.8 29.2 PR 22.5 23.9 22.6 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.0



Kevin Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Kevin Porter Jr. has made 6.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 11.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 14.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

The Rockets average the seventh-most possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Knicks give up 112.8 points per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

The Knicks give up 42.3 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Knicks have allowed 24.9 per game, 11th in the NBA.

The Knicks concede 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

Kevin Porter Jr. vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2022 35 23 10 8 4 0 0

