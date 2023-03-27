The Houston Rockets (18-57) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (42-33) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023 as 13.5-point underdogs. The Knicks have lost three games in a row.

Rockets vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and SportsNet SW

MSG and SportsNet SW Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Rockets vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 122 - Rockets 106

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 13.5)

Knicks (- 13.5) Pick OU: Under (230)



The Knicks have been more successful against the spread than the Rockets this year, tallying an ATS record of 41-33-1, as opposed to the 29-42-4 record of the Rockets.

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Houston and its opponents don't do it as often (48% of the time) as New York and its opponents (52%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Knicks are 23-13, a better record than the Rockets have recorded (16-55) as moneyline underdogs.

Rockets Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Houston is second-worst in the NBA offensively (110.3 points scored per game) and fourth-worst defensively (118.6 points conceded).

This season the Rockets are worst in the NBA in assists at 22.4 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Rockets are second-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.5). And they are worst in 3-point percentage at 32.6%.

Houston attempts 36.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.1% of Houston's baskets are 3-pointers, and 73.9% are 2-pointers.

