The Dallas Mavericks (36-39) are favored (-1) to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (33-42) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Mavericks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mavericks vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: - Pacers 116 - Mavericks 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 1)

Pacers (+ 1) Pick OU: Under (233)



The Mavericks (27-44-4 ATS) have covered the spread 36% of the time, 16% less often than the Pacers (39-35-1) this season.

Dallas (15-32-2) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1 point or more this season (30.6%) than Indiana (32-25) does as a 1+-point underdog (56.1%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Indiana and its opponents aren't as successful (50.7% of the time) as Dallas and its opponents (52%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Mavericks are 29-20, while the Pacers are 23-35 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Mavericks Performance Insights

Dallas ranks 17th in the NBA with 113.7 points per game this year. At the other end, it ranks 15th with 113.4 points allowed per contest.

The Mavericks are putting up only 22.6 assists per contest, which ranks third-worst in the league.

The Mavericks rank third-best in the NBA by draining 15.1 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank ninth in the league at 37%.

So far this year, Dallas has taken 51.3% two-pointers, accounting for 61.9% of the team's baskets. It has shot 48.7% threes (38.1% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.