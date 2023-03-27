The Houston Rockets (18-57) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (42-33) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023 as 12.5-point underdogs. The Knicks have lost three games in a row. The matchup's over/under is 229.5.

Rockets vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: MSG and SportsNet SW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -12.5 229.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

  • Houston has played 31 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 229.5 points.
  • Houston's outings this season have a 228.9-point average over/under, 0.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Houston has a 31-44-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (22.5%) in those games.
  • Houston has not won as an underdog of +600 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 14.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Rockets vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Rockets Total Facts
Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 33 44% 115.3 225.6 112.8 231.4 224.7
Rockets 31 41.3% 110.3 225.6 118.6 231.4 229.5

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

  • Houston has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall over its past 10 games.
  • Four of the Rockets' past 10 games have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Houston has been better at home (18-20-0) than away (13-24-0).
  • The Rockets' 110.3 points per game are just 2.5 fewer points than the 112.8 the Knicks allow.
  • Houston has put together a 17-13 ATS record and a 13-17 overall record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.

Rockets vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Knicks and Rockets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 41-34 0-0 39-36
Rockets 31-44 3-6 36-39

Rockets vs. Knicks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Knicks Rockets
115.3
Points Scored (PG)
 110.3
13
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
18-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-13
19-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 13-17
112.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.6
13
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
30-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 19-10
30-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 13-16

