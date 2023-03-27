Rockets vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (18-57) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (42-33) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023 as 12.5-point underdogs. The Knicks have lost three games in a row. The matchup's over/under is 229.5.
Rockets vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and SportsNet SW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-12.5
|229.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston has played 31 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 229.5 points.
- Houston's outings this season have a 228.9-point average over/under, 0.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Houston has a 31-44-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (22.5%) in those games.
- Houston has not won as an underdog of +600 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 14.3% chance of pulling out a win.
Rockets vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|33
|44%
|115.3
|225.6
|112.8
|231.4
|224.7
|Rockets
|31
|41.3%
|110.3
|225.6
|118.6
|231.4
|229.5
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Houston has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall over its past 10 games.
- Four of the Rockets' past 10 games have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Houston has been better at home (18-20-0) than away (13-24-0).
- The Rockets' 110.3 points per game are just 2.5 fewer points than the 112.8 the Knicks allow.
- Houston has put together a 17-13 ATS record and a 13-17 overall record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Rockets vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|41-34
|0-0
|39-36
|Rockets
|31-44
|3-6
|36-39
Rockets vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Knicks
|Rockets
|115.3
|110.3
|13
|29
|18-11
|17-13
|19-10
|13-17
|112.8
|118.6
|13
|27
|30-2
|19-10
|30-2
|13-16
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.