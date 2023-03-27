How to Watch the Rockets vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (42-33) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-57) on March 27, 2023. The Rockets have lost five games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Rockets.
Rockets vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.
- This season, Houston has a 12-19 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Knicks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank first.
- The Rockets put up an average of 110.3 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 112.8 the Knicks give up to opponents.
- Houston is 13-17 when it scores more than 112.8 points.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets score fewer points per game at home (110.2) than away (110.4), but also concede fewer at home (115) than on the road (122.3).
- Houston concedes 115 points per game at home, and 122.3 away.
- At home the Rockets are averaging 21.8 assists per game, 1.3 less than away (23.1).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jae'Sean Tate
|Out
|Knee
