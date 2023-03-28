The North Texas Mean Green (29-7) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Wisconsin Badgers (20-14) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The Badgers have also won three games in a row.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

North Texas vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

North Texas Stats Insights

The Mean Green are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 44.4% the Badgers allow to opponents.

North Texas has a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Badgers are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mean Green sit at 248th.

The Mean Green record 64.7 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 63.8 the Badgers give up.

When North Texas scores more than 63.8 points, it is 16-0.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison

At home, North Texas is putting up 2.1 more points per game (65.6) than it is when playing on the road (63.5).

The Mean Green cede 53 points per game in home games this year, compared to 59.8 away from home.

When it comes to total threes made, North Texas has performed better at home this season, making 7.8 per game, compared to 7.5 in road games. Meanwhile, it has posted a 35.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.1% mark on the road.

North Texas Schedule