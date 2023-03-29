Two of the league's top scorers square off when Joel Embiid (first, 33.3 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (49-26) host Luka Doncic (second, 32.9 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (37-39) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-PH, and BSSW. The 76ers are 4-point favorites.

Mavericks vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and BSSW
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Mavericks vs. 76ers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: 76ers 118 - Mavericks 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. 76ers

  • Pick ATS: 76ers (- 4)
  • Pick OU: Under (231.5)
  • The 76ers sport a 44-31-0 ATS record this season compared to the 28-44-4 mark of the Mavericks.
  • As a 4-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Philadelphia is 16-18 against the spread compared to the 8-8-1 ATS record Dallas racks up as a 4-point underdog.
  • When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Dallas and its opponents aren't as successful (51.3% of the time) as Philadelphia and its opponents (53.3%).
  • As a moneyline underdog this season, the Mavericks are 7-19, while the 76ers are 38-14 as moneyline favorites.

Mavericks Performance Insights

  • Dallas scores 113.9 points per game and allow 113.3, ranking them 16th in the NBA on offense and 15th defensively.
  • The Mavericks are third-worst in the league in assists (22.7 per game) in 2022-23.
  • In 2022-23 the Mavericks are third-best in the league in 3-point makes (15.1 per game), and they rank No. 9 in 3-point percentage (37.1%).
  • Dallas attempts 51.4% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 48.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 61.9% of Dallas' buckets are 2-pointers, and 38.1% are 3-pointers.

