Alperen Sengun plus his Houston Rockets teammates take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Sengun, in his previous game (March 27 loss against the Knicks) posted 11 points.

With prop bets available for Sengun, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.6 13.6 Rebounds 8.5 8.6 7.8 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.4 PRA 25.5 27 24.8 PR 22.5 23.2 21.4 3PM 0.5 0.2 0.2



Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Alperen Sengun has made 5.8 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 13.1% of his team's total makes.

Sengun's Rockets average 102.9 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Nets are the league's slowest with 99.1 possessions per contest.

The Nets are the 13th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 112.8 points per contest.

On the glass, the Nets are 24th in the NBA, giving up 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Nets concede 23.4 assists per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets are 10th in the league, allowing 12 makes per game.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 34 16 12 2 0 0 0

