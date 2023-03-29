Jalen Green and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be matching up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last action, a 137-115 loss to the Knicks, Green put up 19 points and four assists.

Below we will break down Green's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 22.0 23.6 Rebounds 2.5 3.8 3.8 Assists 2.5 3.6 3.6 PRA 27.5 29.4 31 PR 24.5 25.8 27.4 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.4



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Nets

Green has taken 17.8 shots per game this season and made 7.4 per game, which account for 18.5% and 16.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 21.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

The Rockets average the seventh-most possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Nets, have the slowest tempo with 99.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nets have given up 112.8 points per game, which is 13th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Nets have conceded 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 24th in the league.

The Nets are the third-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 23.4 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets are ranked 10th in the league, conceding 12.0 makes per game.

Jalen Green vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 37 25 2 1 1 1 1

