Kenyon Martin Jr. will take the court for the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Brooklyn Nets.

Martin, in his most recent appearance, had 18 points and six rebounds in a 137-115 loss to the Knicks.

Let's break down Martin's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Kenyon Martin Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.6 15.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.0 Assists -- 1.5 1.2 PRA 21.5 19.6 22.1 PR 19.5 18.1 20.9 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Kenyon Martin Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kenyon Martin Jr. Insights vs. the Nets

Martin has taken 8.7 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 9.9% and 12.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Martin is averaging 2.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Martin's opponents, the Nets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 99.1 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 102.9 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

Conceding 112.8 points per contest, the Nets are the 13th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Nets are ranked 24th in the NBA, allowing 44.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nets are ranked third in the NBA, conceding 23.4 per game.

The Nets are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kenyon Martin Jr. vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 27 8 4 1 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Martin or any of his Rockets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.