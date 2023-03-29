The Dallas Mavericks (37-39) will lean on Luka Doncic (second in NBA, 32.9 points per game) when they square off against Joel Embiid (first in league, 33.3) and the Philadelphia 76ers (49-26) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-PH, and BSSW.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the 76ers vs. Mavericks matchup.

Mavericks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Mavericks vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game with a +344 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in the NBA) and give up 110.6 per contest (third in the league).

The Mavericks put up 113.9 points per game (16th in league) while giving up 113.3 per contest (15th in NBA). They have a +43 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 229.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 223.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than this contest's total.

Philadelphia has compiled a 44-31-0 ATS record so far this year.

Dallas has won 28 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 48 times.

Mavericks and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +5500 +2500 +160 76ers +1100 +475 -20000

