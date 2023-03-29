The Houston Rockets (18-58) will attempt to end a six-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (40-35) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Barclays Center as heavy, 11.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and SportsNet SW. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.

Rockets vs. Nets Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: YES and SportsNet SW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nets -11.5 229.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

  • Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in 32 of 76 games this season.
  • The average total for Houston's games this season is 229.2 points, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • Houston's ATS record is 31-45-0 this year.
  • The Rockets have been underdogs in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (22.2%) in those contests.
  • Houston has a record of 1-9, a 10% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +475 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Houston has an implied victory probability of 17.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Rockets vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Nets vs Rockets Total Facts
Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nets 30 40% 113.4 223.8 112.8 231.6 226.6
Rockets 32 42.1% 110.4 223.8 118.8 231.6 229.5

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

  • Houston has gone 3-7 over its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Rockets have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Houston has a better winning percentage at home (.474, 18-20-0 record) than on the road (.342, 13-25-0).
  • The Rockets' 110.4 points per game are only 2.4 fewer points than the 112.8 the Nets allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.8 points, Houston is 17-14 against the spread and 13-18 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Rockets vs. Nets Betting Splits

Nets and Rockets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nets 40-35 1-1 34-41
Rockets 31-45 4-12 37-39

Rockets vs. Nets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Nets Rockets
113.4
Points Scored (PG)
 110.4
19
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
17-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-14
18-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 13-18
112.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.8
13
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
24-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 17-10
27-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 11-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.