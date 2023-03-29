Rockets vs. Nets Injury Report Today - March 29
The injury report for the Houston Rockets (18-58) ahead of their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (40-35) currently includes only one player on it. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29 from Barclays Center.
The Rockets are coming off of a 137-115 loss to the Knicks in their last game on Monday. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 26 points in the Rockets' loss, leading the team.
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jae'Sean Tate
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|9.1
|3.8
|2.7
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Edmond Sumner: Questionable (Hip), Ben Simmons: Out For Season (Knee)
Rockets vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and SportsNet SW
Rockets Season Insights
- The Rockets average only 2.4 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Nets give up (112.8).
- When it scores more than 112.8 points, Houston is 13-18.
- The Rockets are scoring 111 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 0.6 more than their average for the season (110.4).
- Houston hits 4.2 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.5 (29th in the league) compared to its opponents' 14.7.
- The Rockets average 107.3 points per 100 possessions (29th in league), while conceding 117.3 points per 100 possessions (29th in NBA).
Rockets vs. Nets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nets
|-10.5
|228.5
