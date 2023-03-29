The injury report for the Houston Rockets (18-58) ahead of their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (40-35) currently includes only one player on it. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29 from Barclays Center.

The Rockets are coming off of a 137-115 loss to the Knicks in their last game on Monday. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 26 points in the Rockets' loss, leading the team.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae'Sean Tate SF Out Knee 9.1 3.8 2.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Edmond Sumner: Questionable (Hip), Ben Simmons: Out For Season (Knee)

Rockets vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and SportsNet SW

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Rockets Season Insights

The Rockets average only 2.4 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Nets give up (112.8).

When it scores more than 112.8 points, Houston is 13-18.

The Rockets are scoring 111 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 0.6 more than their average for the season (110.4).

Houston hits 4.2 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.5 (29th in the league) compared to its opponents' 14.7.

The Rockets average 107.3 points per 100 possessions (29th in league), while conceding 117.3 points per 100 possessions (29th in NBA).

Rockets vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nets -10.5 228.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.