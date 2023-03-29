The Houston Rockets (18-58) will try to break a six-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (40-35) on March 29, 2023 at Barclays Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Rockets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Rockets vs. Nets Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Rockets Stats Insights

  • This season, Houston has a 12-19 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.4% from the field.
  • The Rockets are the top rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 29th.
  • The Rockets put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Nets allow (112.8).
  • Houston has put together a 13-18 record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

  • The Rockets average fewer points per game at home (110.2) than on the road (110.5), but also give up fewer at home (115) than on the road (122.7).
  • At home Houston is giving up 115 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than it is on the road (122.7).
  • The Rockets average 1.3 fewer assists per game at home (21.8) than away (23.1).

Rockets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Jae'Sean Tate Out Knee

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.