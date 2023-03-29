The Brooklyn Nets (40-35) and the Houston Rockets (18-58) are set to play on Wednesday at Barclays Center, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Green are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Rockets vs. Nets

Game Day: Wednesday, March 29

Wednesday, March 29 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Mikal Bridges, Green and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Rockets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Rockets lost to the Knicks on Monday, 137-115. Kevin Porter Jr. scored a team-high 26 points (and chipped in four assists and zero boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Porter Jr. 26 0 4 0 1 3 Jalen Green 19 3 4 1 0 1 Kenyon Martin Jr. 18 6 2 1 0 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Rockets Players to Watch

Green leads the Rockets in scoring (22 points per game), and produces 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Alperen Sengun is averaging a team-best 8.6 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 14.6 points and 3.8 assists, making 55.4% of his shots from the field.

Porter is putting up a team-high 5.8 assists per game. And he is producing 18.5 points and 5.4 rebounds, making 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per game.

The Rockets get 12.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Jabari Smith Jr..

Kenyon Martin Jr. gives the Rockets 12.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Porter Jr. 18.4 5.2 6.3 1.5 0.1 2.2 Jalen Green 23.6 3.8 3.6 1 0.1 2.4 Jabari Smith Jr. 16 7.8 1.8 0.8 0.8 1.7 Kenyon Martin Jr. 15.9 5 1.2 0.5 0.3 1 Alperen Sengun 10.6 5.8 2.9 1 0.6 0.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.