Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena take on Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate (2022)
- Pena hit .250 with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 22 walks.
- Pena got a hit in 66.4% of his 149 games last year, with multiple hits in 26.2% of those contests.
- In 25 of 149 games last year, he left the yard (16.8%). He went deep in 3.9% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Pena picked up an RBI in 48 out of 149 games last year (32.2%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (11.4%).
- He scored a run in 67 of 149 games last year, with multiple runs in 17 of those games.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|65
|.255
|AVG
|.244
|.284
|OBP
|.287
|.445
|SLG
|.399
|21
|XBH
|23
|14
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|28
|65/10
|K/BB
|70/12
|9
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allowed the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Cease will start for the White Sox, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the San Diego Padres.
- His 2.20 ERA ranked second, 1.109 WHIP ranked 20th, and 11.1 K/9 ranked fourth among qualified MLB pitchers last season.
