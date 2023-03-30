The Texas Rangers (4-2) currently have six players that have been placed on the injured list. Their upcoming matchup against the Chicago Cubs (2-3) begins at 2:20 PM ET on Friday, April 7 at Wrigley Field.

Rangers Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats Glenn Otto 60 Day Injury List Lat - Jake Odorizzi 60 Day Injury List Shoulder - Josh Sborz 15 Day Injury List Ankle - Brett Martin 60 Day Injury List Shoulder - Spencer Howard 15 Day Injury List Lat - Leody Taveras 10 Day Injury List Oblique -

Rangers Next Game

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM

2:20 PM Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Cubs -115 -105 CHC -1.5 6.5

Rangers vs. Orioles Player Performance - April 5

On Wednesday, the Rangers won 5-2 over the Orioles while outhitting Baltimore 9-2 in the contest.

Name Position Game Stats Jacob deGrom SP 6 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 H, 11 K, 2 BB Josh Jung 3B 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI Adolis García CF 2-for-4, 2B, RBI Nate Lowe 1B 1-for-4, 2B, RBI Marcus Semien 2B 1-for-3, BB Ezequiel Duran LF 1-for-3

