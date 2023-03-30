Jacob deGrom and Aaron Nola are the scheduled starters when the Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies meet on Opening Day at Globe Life Field, at 4:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers ranked eighth-best in MLB play last season with 198 total home runs.

Last year the Rangers ranked 13th in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage.

Texas finished 19-12 over the 31 games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Philadelphia was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 747 total runs last season.

Last year the Rangers ranked 25th in the majors with a .301 on-base percentage.

Texas struck out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Texas' pitchers had a combined ERA of 4.22 last year, which ranked 22nd in MLB.

The Rangers ranked 24th in MLB with a combined 1.343 WHIP last season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

deGrom takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rangers.

The 34-year-old right-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 8 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went six innings.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Phillies - Home Jacob deGrom Aaron Nola 4/1/2023 Phillies - Home Nathan Eovaldi Zack Wheeler 4/2/2023 Phillies - Home Martín Pérez Bailey Falter 4/3/2023 Orioles - Home Jon Gray Kyle Gibson 4/4/2023 Orioles - Home Andrew Heaney Dean Kremer 4/5/2023 Orioles - Home - -

