The Houston Rockets, with Alperen Sengun, take on the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, a 123-114 loss against the Nets, Sengun had 21 points and 12 rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Sengun's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.7 14.1 Rebounds 9.5 8.7 7.8 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.4 PRA 28.5 27.2 25.3 PR 24.5 23.4 21.9 3PM 0.5 0.2 0.2



Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Alperen Sengun has made 5.9 field goals per game, which adds up to 13.3% of his team's total makes.

Sengun's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.5 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 102.8 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

The Pistons are the 27th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 118.6 points per contest.

On the boards, the Pistons are ranked 25th in the league, giving up 45 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Pistons are ranked 16th in the league, giving up 25.7 per contest.

The Pistons allow 12 made 3-pointers per game, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/18/2021 22 9 5 4 0 2 0

