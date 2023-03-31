How to Watch the Astros vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Bregman and Andrew Vaughn will be among the star attractions when the Houston Astros play the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.
Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros averaged 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 214 total home runs last season.
- Last year the Astros ranked fifth in baseball with a .423 slugging percentage.
- Houston went 34-7 in games last season when it drew at least five walks.
- Chicago scored 686 runs (4.2 per game) last season, which ranked 19th in MLB.
- Last year the Astros ranked seventh in MLB with a .319 on-base percentage.
- Houston struck out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.
- Houston's pitchers had a combined ERA of 2.89 last year, second-best in baseball.
- Astros pitchers had a 1.093 WHIP last season, second-best in the majors.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cristian Javier will make his first start of the season for the Astros.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, Nov. 3, the 26-year-old righty started and went six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Dylan Cease
|3/31/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Lance Lynn
|4/1/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Lucas Giolito
|4/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|Mike Clevinger
|4/3/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Matthew Boyd
|4/4/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Matt Manning
|4/5/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Eduardo Rodríguez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.