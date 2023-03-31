On Friday, Jacob Meyers (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Houston Astros play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate (2022)

Meyers hit .227 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.

Meyers picked up a hit in 46.3% of his games last year (25 of 54), with more than one hit in nine of those contests (16.7%).

He went deep once out of 54 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Meyers drove in a run in 10 out of 54 games last year (18.5%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (7.4%).

He scored a run in 12 of 54 games last year (22.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 25 GP 23 .221 AVG .233 .247 OBP .291 .312 SLG .315 4 XBH 5 1 HR 0 11 RBI 4 21/3 K/BB 33/4 1 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 24 13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (12.5%) 1 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)