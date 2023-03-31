Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate (2022)
- Pena hit .250 with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 22 walks.
- Pena reached base via a hit in 99 of 149 games last season (66.4%), including multiple hits in 26.2% of those games (39 of them).
- In 25 of 149 games last year, he left the yard (16.8%). He went deep in 3.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 32.2% of his 149 games a year ago, Pena picked up an RBI (48 times). He also had 17 games with multiple RBIs (11.4%), and three or more RBIs in six games.
- He scored a run in 45.0% of his 149 games last season, with more than one run in 11.4% of those games (17).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|65
|.255
|AVG
|.244
|.284
|OBP
|.287
|.445
|SLG
|.399
|21
|XBH
|23
|14
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|28
|65/10
|K/BB
|70/12
|9
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|72
|54 (70.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|45 (62.5%)
|19 (24.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (27.8%)
|35 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (44.4%)
|14 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (15.3%)
|26 (33.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (30.6%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- The White Sox gave up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Lynn starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 35-year-old righty started the game and went seven innings against the San Diego Padres.
- Last season he finished with a 3.99 ERA and a 1.134 WHIP over his 21 games, putting together an 8-7 record.
