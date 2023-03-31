Kenyon Martin Jr. and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be facing the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Martin had 15 points and seven rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 123-114 loss against the Nets.

In this piece we'll examine Martin's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Kenyon Martin Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.7 15.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.6 Assists -- 1.5 1.2 PRA 22.5 19.7 22.6 PR 21.5 18.2 21.4 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.1



Kenyon Martin Jr. Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Kenyon Martin Jr. has made 5.0 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 12.4% of his team's total makes.

Martin is averaging 2.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Martin's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.5 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 102.8 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

The Pistons allow 118.6 points per contest, 27th-ranked in the league.

The Pistons allow 45 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pistons are ranked 16th in the league, allowing 25.7 per game.

Allowing 12 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pistons are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Kenyon Martin Jr. vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 27 15 13 1 0 1 0

