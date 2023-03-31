Kyle Tucker -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on March 31 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate (2022)

  • Tucker hit .257 with 28 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 63 walks.
  • He ranked 66th in batting average, 53rd in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball last season.
  • In 65.6% of his 163 games last season, Tucker got a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He hit a long ball in 18.4% of his games last season (163 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.9% of his trips to home plate.
  • Tucker drove in a run in 61 games last season out 163 (37.4%), including 32 multi-RBI outings (19.6%). He drove in three or more runs in 14 games.
  • He scored in 38.7% of his games last season (63 of 163), with more than one run on 11 occasions (6.7%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
78 GP 71
.251 AVG .264
.315 OBP .354
.436 SLG .520
26 XBH 33
12 HR 18
46 RBI 61
45/25 K/BB 50/38
11 SB 13
Home Away
85 GP 78
52 (61.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 55 (70.5%)
18 (21.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (20.5%)
34 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (37.2%)
14 (16.5%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (20.5%)
28 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (42.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).
  • White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Lynn makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.
  • When he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 35-year-old righty started the game and went seven innings against the San Diego Padres.
  • Over his 21 appearances last season he compiled an 8-7 record, had a 3.99 ERA, and a 1.134 WHIP.
