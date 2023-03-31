When they host the Detroit Pistons (16-60) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023, the Houston Rockets (18-59) will aim to break a seven-game losing streak. The Pistons have also lost seven games in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Rockets vs. Pistons matchup.

Rockets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW and BSDET

SportsNet SW and BSDET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Rockets vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Rockets vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Rockets have been outscored by 8.5 points per game (scoring 110.4 points per game to rank 29th in the league while giving up 118.9 per outing to rank 28th in the NBA) and have a -654 scoring differential overall.

The Pistons have been outscored by 7.9 points per game (posting 110.7 points per game, 28th in league, while giving up 118.6 per outing, 27th in NBA) and have a -599 scoring differential.

The teams average 221.1 points per game combined, 6.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 237.5 combined points per game, 9.5 more points than this contest's total.

Houston has compiled a 29-42-6 record against the spread this season.

Detroit has won 33 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 43 times.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Rockets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.