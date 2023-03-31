The Houston Rockets (18-59) will look to halt a seven-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (16-60) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023 as 5.5-point favorites. The Pistons have also lost seven games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.

Rockets vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: SportsNet SW and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -5.5 229.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston and its opponents have gone over 229.5 combined points in 33 of 77 games this season.

The average total in Houston's games this season is 229.3, 0.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Rockets have a 32-45-0 record against the spread this season.

Houston has won two of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

Houston has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -225.

The implied probability of a win from the Rockets, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Rockets vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Rockets vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rockets 33 42.9% 110.4 221.1 118.9 237.5 229.5 Pistons 40 52.6% 110.7 221.1 118.6 237.5 227.7

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

The Rockets have gone 3-7 in their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

The Rockets have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.

Houston has done a better job covering the spread at home (18-20-0) than it has in road games (14-25-0).

The Rockets score 8.2 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Pistons give up (118.6).

Houston has a 12-4 record against the spread and an 8-8 record overall when scoring more than 118.6 points.

Rockets vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Rockets and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 32-45 0-0 38-39 Pistons 34-42 26-32 37-39

Rockets vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights Rockets Pistons 110.4 Points Scored (PG) 110.7 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 12-4 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 12-2 8-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 9-5 118.9 Points Allowed (PG) 118.6 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 12-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-2 10-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-9

