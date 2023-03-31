How to Watch the Rockets vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Rockets (18-59) will attempt to break a seven-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (16-60) on March 31, 2023. The Pistons have also lost seven games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Rockets vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports
Rockets Stats Insights
- This season, the Rockets have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.
- Houston is 8-11 when it shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.
- The Rockets are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 20th.
- The Rockets record 110.4 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 118.6 the Pistons give up.
- Houston has an 8-8 record when putting up more than 118.6 points.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Rockets have been worse in home games this year, averaging 110.2 points per game, compared to 110.6 per game in away games.
- When playing at home, Houston is giving up 7.7 fewer points per game (115) than when playing on the road (122.7).
- The Rockets are draining 10.4 three-pointers per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 0.1% points worse than they're averaging in road games (10.6, 32.6%).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|Questionable
|Hip
|Jae'Sean Tate
|Out
|Knee
