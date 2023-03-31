The Houston Rockets (18-59) will attempt to break a seven-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (16-60) on March 31, 2023. The Pistons have also lost seven games in a row.

Rockets vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Rockets Stats Insights

This season, the Rockets have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.

Houston is 8-11 when it shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.

The Rockets are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 20th.

The Rockets record 110.4 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 118.6 the Pistons give up.

Houston has an 8-8 record when putting up more than 118.6 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Rockets have been worse in home games this year, averaging 110.2 points per game, compared to 110.6 per game in away games.

When playing at home, Houston is giving up 7.7 fewer points per game (115) than when playing on the road (122.7).

The Rockets are draining 10.4 three-pointers per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 0.1% points worse than they're averaging in road games (10.6, 32.6%).

Rockets Injuries