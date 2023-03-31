The Houston Rockets (18-59) and the Detroit Pistons (16-60) are scheduled to square off on Friday at Toyota Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Jalen Green and Jaden Ivey are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Rockets vs. Pistons

Game Day: Friday, March 31

Friday, March 31 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Alperen Sengun, Ivey and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Rockets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Rockets lost to the Nets on Wednesday, 123-114. Kevin Porter Jr. scored a team-high 31 points (and chipped in six assists and nine boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Porter Jr. 31 9 6 3 0 4 Alperen Sengun 21 12 2 1 1 0 Kenyon Martin Jr. 15 7 1 0 0 3

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun paces the Rockets at 8.7 rebounds per game, while also putting up 3.8 assists and 14.7 points.

Green is tops on his team in points per game (21.9), and also puts up 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Porter paces the Rockets at 5.8 assists per game, while also putting up 5.5 rebounds and 18.7 points.

Jabari Smith Jr. puts up 12.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.5% from the floor and 30.7% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kenyon Martin Jr. is putting up 12.7 points, 1.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Porter Jr. 20 5.7 6.5 1.6 0.1 2.4 Jalen Green 23.2 3.9 3.4 1.1 0.1 2.1 Jabari Smith Jr. 15.2 8 1.8 0.8 0.6 1.6 Kenyon Martin Jr. 15.8 5.6 1.2 0.5 0.3 1.1 Alperen Sengun 11.7 6.5 2.6 0.8 0.6 0.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.