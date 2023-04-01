How to Watch the Astros vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. Lucas Giolito will be on the mound for Chicago, with first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros averaged 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 214 total home runs last season.
- Last year the Astros' .423 slugging percentage was fifth-best in MLB.
- Houston went 34-7 over the 41 games last season when it drew at least five walks.
- Chicago scored the 19th-most runs in the majors last season with 686 (4.2 per game).
- Last year the Astros ranked seventh in the majors with a .319 on-base percentage.
- Houston struck out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.
- Houston's pitchers had a combined ERA of 2.89 last year, second-best in baseball.
- The Astros had a combined WHIP of just 1.093 as a pitching staff, which was the second-best in baseball last season.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jose Urquidy makes his first start of the season for the Astros.
- The 27-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Nov. 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he came on in relief and went three scoreless innings.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Dylan Cease
|3/31/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-3
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Lance Lynn
|4/1/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Lucas Giolito
|4/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|Mike Clevinger
|4/3/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Matthew Boyd
|4/4/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Matt Manning
|4/5/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|4/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Sonny Gray
