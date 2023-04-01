Chas McCormick is back in the lineup for the Houston Astros and will face Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox April 1 at 2:10 PM ET.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Chas McCormick At The Plate (2022)

  • McCormick hit .245 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 46 walks.
  • McCormick got a hit 71 times last year in 131 games (54.2%), including 20 multi-hit games (15.3%).
  • He homered in 16 games a year ago (out of 131 opportunities, 12.2%), going deep in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • McCormick picked up an RBI in 30 out of 131 games last year (22.9%), with two or more RBIz in 12 of them (9.2%).
  • In 33.6% of his 131 games last season, he scored (44 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.1%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
48 GP 60
.248 AVG .243
.361 OBP .308
.425 SLG .393
12 XBH 16
7 HR 7
21 RBI 23
43/26 K/BB 63/20
1 SB 3
Home Away
60 GP 71
31 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (56.3%)
10 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.1%)
23 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (29.6%)
8 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.3%)
15 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Giolito starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
  • When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 28-year-old right-hander started the game and went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.
  • In 30 games last season he compiled an 11-9 record and had a 4.90 ERA and a 1.435 WHIP.
