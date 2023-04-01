Christian Wood and the Dallas Mavericks match up versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on March 29, Wood put up nine points in a 116-108 loss against the 76ers.

In this piece we'll examine Wood's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Christian Wood Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 16.8 14.6 Rebounds 4.5 7.4 6.0 Assists -- 1.8 2.8 PRA -- 26 23.4 PR 13.5 24.2 20.6 3PM 0.5 1.5 0.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Christian Wood's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Christian Wood Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 11.5% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.5 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 8.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Wood's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.1 possessions per game, while his Mavericks rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.6.

Conceding 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Heat have given up 42.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them seventh in the NBA.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.6 assists per game.

Allowing 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 29th-ranked team in the league.

Christian Wood vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2021 34 18 8 4 1 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Wood or any of his Mavericks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.