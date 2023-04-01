After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Corey Seager At The Plate (2022)

  • Seager hit .243 with 24 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 65 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB last year, he ranked 86th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
  • In 66.2% of his 151 games last season, Seager had a hit. He also had 40 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He took the pitcher deep in 20.5% of his games last season (151 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5% of his plate appearances.
  • Seager drove in a run in 62 games last year out of 151 (41.1%), including multiple RBIs in 11.9% of those games (18 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
  • In 47.7% of his games last season (72 of 151), he scored at least one run, and in 16 (10.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
76 GP 75
.273 AVG .213
.363 OBP .281
.549 SLG .360
36 XBH 22
22 HR 11
46 RBI 38
43/41 K/BB 60/24
0 SB 3
Home Away
76 GP 75
57 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (57.3%)
23 (30.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.7%)
39 (51.3%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (44.0%)
20 (26.3%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.7%)
34 (44.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Wheeler will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.
  • When he last appeared on Sunday, Nov. 6, the 32-year-old righty started the game and went 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros.
  • Last season he compiled a 12-7 record, a 2.82 ERA and a 1.039 WHIP over his 26 games.
