The field for the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas will feature Davis Love. The par-72 course spans 7,438 yards and the purse is $8,900,000.00 for the tournament, running from March 30 - April 2.

Davis Love Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Love has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 11 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Love has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his most recent 11 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Love has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 0 0 0 0 $0

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Love finished 44th in his only finish at this event in three visits.

Love has made the cut one time in his previous three entries in this event.

Love did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2021).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards, 144 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard par 72 for this week's event.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) checks in at 7,438 yards, 211 yards longer than the average course Love has played in the past year (7,227 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Love's Last Time Out

Love finished in the eighth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Wyndham Championship, which placed him in the 34th percentile among all competitors.

Love was better than just 4% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.39.

Love carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, worse than the field average of 2.3.

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Love carded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.8).

Love's two birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average (6.9).

In that most recent tournament, Love's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 6.8).

Love ended the Wyndham Championship without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.7 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Love finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

