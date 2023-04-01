The field for the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will include Doc Redman. The event runs from March 30 - April 2.

Doc Redman Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Redman has shot better than par on three occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds played.

Redman has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Redman has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Redman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 41 -6 279 0 9 0 0 $390,992

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Redman has had an average finishing position of 56th.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Redman last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 67th.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

The average course Redman has played in the past year has been 175 yards shorter than the 7,438 yards TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Redman's Last Time Out

Redman was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, averaging 3.05 strokes to finish in the 71st percentile of competitors.

His 3.94-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship was strong, putting him in the 97th percentile of the field.

Redman shot better than just 20% of the golfers at the Valspar Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.94 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Redman shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Redman recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (3.4).

Redman recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 3.3 on the 36 par-4s at the Valspar Championship.

At that most recent outing, Redman had a bogey or worse on one of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Redman ended the Valspar Championship with a birdie or better on three of 16 par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 4.3.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Redman recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.3.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

