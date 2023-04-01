Harrison Endycott is in the field at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas in the 2023 Valero Texas Open from March 30 - April 2. The par-72 course spans 7,438 yards and the purse available is $8,900,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Endycott at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Harrison Endycott Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Endycott has finished under par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 17 rounds.

Endycott has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Endycott's average finish has been 50th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

In his past five events, Endycott has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 37 -7 278 0 7 0 1 $505,354

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,438 yards, 144 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) checks in at 7,438 yards, 211 yards longer than the average course Endycott has played in the past year (7,227 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Endycott's Last Time Out

Endycott was in the 42nd percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.1 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which landed him in the 36th percentile of the field.

Endycott was better than 57% of the field at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.59.

Endycott fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Endycott carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.7).

Endycott's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were more than the field average (4.6).

In that most recent competition, Endycott had a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.2).

Endycott finished the Corales Puntacana Championship registering a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.9 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Endycott underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Endycott Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.