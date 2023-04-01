From March 30 - April 2, Harry Hall will hit the course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas to compete in the 2023 Valero Texas Open. It's a par-72 that spans 7,438 yards, with a purse of $8,900,000.00 up for grabs.

Harry Hall Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hall has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in four of his last 18 rounds played.

Hall has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Hall has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

Hall has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 35 -8 277 0 9 0 1 $517,252

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,294 yards, shorter than the 7,438-yard length for this event.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

The average course Hall has played i the last year (7,252 yards) is 186 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Hall's Last Time Out

Hall was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 98th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which placed him in the 60th percentile of the field.

Hall shot better than 79% of the field at the Corales Puntacana Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.59.

Hall recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Hall did not have a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.7).

Hall carded more birdies or better (five) than the field average of 4.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Hall's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.2).

Hall finished the Corales Puntacana Championship carding a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.9 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Hall finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Hall Odds to Win: +10000

