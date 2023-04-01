On Saturday, Jonah Heim (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jonah Heim At The Plate (2022)

Heim hit .227 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

Heim picked up a hit in 50.4% of his games last season (64 of 127), with multiple hits in 23 of those contests (18.1%).

He went yard in 12.6% of his games in 2022 (16 of 127), including 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Heim picked up an RBI in 32 out of 127 games last season (25.2%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (7.9%).

In 31.5% of his 127 games last season, he scored (40 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 65 .227 AVG .226 .274 OBP .318 .412 SLG .387 19 XBH 18 8 HR 8 25 RBI 23 40/12 K/BB 47/29 0 SB 2 Home Away 59 GP 68 30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (50.0%) 11 (18.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (17.6%) 18 (30.5%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (32.4%) 8 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%) 15 (25.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (25.0%)

