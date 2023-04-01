Josh Jung -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Jung At The Plate (2022)

Jung hit .204 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and four walks.

In 15 of 26 games last season (57.7%) Jung had at least one hit, and in four of those contests (15.4%) he picked up two or more.

In four of 26 games last year, he homered (15.4%). He went deep in 4.9% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Jung drove in a run in nine games last year out 26 (34.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He crossed home in eight of 26 games a year ago (30.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 15 GP 11 .196 AVG .214 .224 OBP .250 .339 SLG .524 5 XBH 5 1 HR 4 4 RBI 11 24/2 K/BB 15/2 2 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 11 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)