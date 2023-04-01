Held from March 30 - April 2, Kelly Kraft is set to compete in the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas.

Looking to place a bet on Kraft at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kelly Kraft Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Kraft has shot better than par on four occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Kraft has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Kraft has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

In his past five events, Kraft has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 37 -5 278 0 12 0 0 $700,185

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Kraft wound up 44th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Kraft missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) measures 7,438 yards for this tournament, 144 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,294).

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) checks in at 7,438 yards, 155 yards longer than the average course Kraft has played in the past year (7,283 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Kraft's Last Time Out

Kraft was in the 67th percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship was strong, putting him in the 68th percentile of the field.

Kraft shot better than 84% of the field at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.59.

Kraft shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Kraft recorded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.7).

Kraft had more birdies or better (five) than the field average of 4.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At that most recent competition, Kraft's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.2).

Kraft finished the Corales Puntacana Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.9) with 11 on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Kraft fell short compared to the field average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Kraft Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.