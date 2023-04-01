Matthias Schwab will compete at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas in the 2023 Valero Texas Open from March 30 - April 2. The par-72 course spans 7,438 yards and the purse available is $8,900,000.00.

Looking to wager on Schwab at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Matthias Schwab Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Schwab has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Schwab has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Schwab has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Schwab has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 47 -4 280 0 17 0 2 $864,976

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Schwab finished eighth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than average.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

The average course Schwab has played i the last year (7,232 yards) is 206 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Schwab's Last Time Out

Schwab was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging par to finish in the 67th percentile of competitors.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship was strong, putting him in the 82nd percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Schwab shot better than 84% of the golfers (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Schwab recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Schwab carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.7).

Schwab's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were more than the tournament average (4.6).

At that last outing, Schwab's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.2).

Schwab ended the Corales Puntacana Championship with a birdie or better on 10 of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 5.9.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Schwab finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Schwab Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

