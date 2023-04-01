The Miami Heat (40-37) are 1.5-point favorites as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (37-40) on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at FTX Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -1.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas has combined with its opponent to score more than 224.5 points in 40 of 77 games this season.

Dallas' average game total this season has been 227.1, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Dallas is 29-47-0 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (28.6%) in those games.

Dallas has a record of 7-18, a 28% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Mavericks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Mavericks Total Facts Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 26 33.8% 108.7 222.5 109.8 223.1 219.6 Mavericks 40 51.9% 113.8 222.5 113.3 223.1 224.7

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Dallas has gone 3-7 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In the Mavericks' past 10 games, they have gone over the total twice.

Against the spread, Dallas has had better results away (16-22-0) than at home (13-25-0).

The Mavericks score an average of 113.8 points per game, only four more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.

Dallas is 23-25 against the spread and 32-16 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Mavericks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 27-50 18-37 36-41 Mavericks 29-47 14-14 40-37

Mavericks vs. Heat Point Insights

Scoring Insights Heat Mavericks 108.7 Points Scored (PG) 113.8 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 10-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 23-25 15-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 32-16 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 21-31 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-15 32-20 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.