Check out the injury report for the Dallas Mavericks (37-40), which currently has just one player listed on it, as the Mavericks ready for their matchup with the Miami Heat (40-37) at FTX Arena on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Mavericks dropped their most recent matchup 116-108 against the 76ers on Wednesday. The Mavericks got a team-leading 24 points from Luka Doncic in the loss.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Frank Ntilikina PG Questionable Knee 2.6 1.3 1.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Bam Adebayo: Questionable (Hip), Kyle Lowry: Questionable (Knee), Nikola Jovic: Out (Back)

Mavericks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSW

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Mavericks Season Insights

The Mavericks score an average of 113.8 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, Dallas is 32-16.

The Mavericks have played worse offensively in their last 10 games, scoring 112.5 points per contest, 1.3 fewer points their than season average of 113.8.

Dallas knocks down 15.2 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league), 4.2 more than its opponents.

The Mavericks' 114.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank eighth in the NBA, and the 113.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 20th in the league.

Mavericks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -1 225.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.