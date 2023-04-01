Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Phillies - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mitch Garver is back in the lineup for the Texas Rangers and will face Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Mitch Garver At The Plate (2022)
- Garver hit .207 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.
- Garver reached base via a hit in 29 of 54 games last season (53.7%), including multiple hits in 16.7% of those games (nine of them).
- Including the 54 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 10 of them (18.5%), taking the pitcher deep in 4.7% of his trips to home plate.
- Garver drove in a run in 29.6% of his 54 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 13.0% of them (seven). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored in 20 of 54 games last year (37.0%), including three multi-run games (5.6%).
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|30
|.217
|AVG
|.200
|.340
|OBP
|.261
|.325
|SLG
|.467
|5
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|15
|20/15
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|30
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (53.3%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (16.7%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (36.7%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (26.7%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (30.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to allow 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Wheeler will start for the Phillies, his first of the season.
- The 32-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Houston Astros, when he started and went 5 1/3 innings.
- In 26 games last season he compiled a 12-7 record and had a 2.82 ERA and a 1.039 WHIP.
