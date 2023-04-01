The field at the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas will feature Nate Lashley. He and the other golfers will go for for a piece of the $8,900,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,438-yard course from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to bet on Lashley at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nate Lashley Insights

Lashley has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Lashley has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Lashley has finished in the top five once in his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in four of his past five appearances.

Lashley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 33 -8 278 0 13 1 2 $1.3M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In Lashley's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 18th.

Lashley has made the cut in one of his past three appearances at this tournament.

Lashley finished 18th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will play at 7,438 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,294.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -2.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) checks in at 7,438 yards, 192 yards longer than the average course Lashley has played in the past year (7,246 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Lashley's Last Time Out

Lashley finished in the sixth percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.4 strokes.

His 4.33-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship was poor, putting him in the seventh percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Valspar Championship, Lashley was better than 98% of the golfers (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Lashley did not have a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Lashley carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (3.4).

Lashley's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Valspar Championship were less than the tournament average of 3.3.

At that last competition, Lashley carded a bogey or worse on six of 18 par-4s, same as the field average.

Lashley ended the Valspar Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with five on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Valspar Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Lashley finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Lashley Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.