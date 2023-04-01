Nicolas Echavarria is ready to compete in the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas, taking place from March 30 - April 2.

Nicolas Echavarria Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Echavarria has scored better than par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in four of his last 13 rounds played.

Echavarria has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Echavarria has finished atop the leaderboard once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Echavarria has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 12 -15 269 1 3 1 1 $879,458

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,438 yards, 144 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

The average course Echavarria has played i the last year (7,239 yards) is 199 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Echavarria's Last Time Out

Echavarria was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.1 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.28 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Valspar Championship, which landed him in the 13th percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Valspar Championship, Echavarria was better than just 2% of the golfers (averaging 5.25 strokes).

Echavarria shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Echavarria carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.4).

Echavarria's one birdie or better on the 18 par-4s at the Valspar Championship were less than the field average (3.3).

At that most recent outing, Echavarria carded a bogey or worse on five of 18 par-4s (the field averaged six).

Echavarria finished the Valspar Championship without carding a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.3 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Echavarria underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

