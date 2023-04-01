Pierceson Coody will be in the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to wager on Coody at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pierceson Coody Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Coody has finished better than par on five occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two of those rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Coody has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Coody has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

In his past five events, Coody has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 39 -1 283 0 2 0 0 $342,388

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards, 144 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard par 72 for this week's event.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC San Antonio (Oaks), the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

Courses that Coody has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,304 yards, 134 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -1 among finishers, higher than the -2 average at this course.

Coody's Last Time Out

Coody was in the 81st percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of par on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship ranked in the 31st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.13).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Valspar Championship, Coody was better than just 23% of the competitors (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Coody shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Coody recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (3.4).

Coody had more birdies or better (five) than the field average of 3.3 on the 18 par-4s at the Valspar Championship.

In that most recent competition, Coody's showing on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, six).

Coody ended the Valspar Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Coody had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.3).

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Coody Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.