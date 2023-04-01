Russell Knox will compete at the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks), taking place from March 30 - April 2.

Russell Knox Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Knox has scored under par twice, while also posting one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Knox has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Knox finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five events.

Knox hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 58th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 41 -4 279 0 17 0 0 $729,570

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Knox has had an average finish of 52nd in his past six appearances at this tournament.

Knox made the cut in three of his past six entries in this event.

Knox finished 61st when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The par-72 course measures 7,438 yards this week, 144 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Knox will take to the 7,438-yard course this week at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) after having played courses with an average length of 7,229 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Knox's Last Time Out

Knox was in the 57th percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship ranked in the 46th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.03).

Knox shot better than 38% of the competitors at the Corales Puntacana Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.59.

Knox recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Knox carded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.7).

Knox carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 4.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At that most recent outing, Knox had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.2).

Knox ended the Corales Puntacana Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.9), with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Knox finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

