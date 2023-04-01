Trevor Werbylo will play in the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) from March 30 - April 2.

Trevor Werbylo Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Werbylo has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 20 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 20 rounds, Werbylo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Werbylo has had an average finish of 48th.

Werbylo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Werbylo has qualified for the weekend in seven tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 52 -3 283 0 9 0 0 $194,386

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) checks in at 7,438 yards, 186 yards longer than the average course Werbylo has played in the past year (7,252 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Werbylo's Last Time Out

Werbylo finished in the 19th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.31 strokes.

His 4.1-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship ranked in the 36th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Werbylo was better than 68% of the golfers (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Werbylo recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Werbylo carded six bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.7).

Werbylo's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were more than the field average (4.6).

In that last outing, Werbylo's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.2).

Werbylo ended the Corales Puntacana Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.9) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Werbylo finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Werbylo Odds to Win: +40000

